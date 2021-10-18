City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Russia suspends its mission to NATO, foreign minister says

In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister...
In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to the media on the side of the 7th World Congress of Russian Compatriots Living Abroad in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.(Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister said Monday that the country is suspending its mission to NATO.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the move is in response to last week’s expulsion by NATO of eight members of Russia’s mission to the military alliance.

NATO said that they were secretly working as intelligence officers and halved the size of Moscow’s team able to work at its headquarters. Lavrov also announced that NATO’s military liaison and information offices in Moscow would be closed.

The Russian mission isn’t based at NATO’s headquarters, but in a leafy neighborhood in the south of the Belgian capital, Brussels.

NATO suspended practical cooperation with Russia in 2014 after it annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, but has kept channels open for high-level meetings and for military-to-military cooperation. But the NATO-Russia Council, their preferred forum, has only met sporadically since then.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students were evacuated after an online tip came in about a bomb threat.
Student behind McNiel bomb threats arrested
This is the third year the unique car wash experience is returning to Southwest Parkway.
All American Haunted Car Wash returns Friday night
Martin Jones was shot in the stomach and transported to the hospital.
Victim dies after shooting in Evergreen mobile community
Police perimeter on Turkey Ranch Rd.
“Cops are about to lose their lives”: Details emerge after Turkey Ranch Rd. shootout
WFISD asks for feedback on HS mascot choices
WFISD asks for feedback on HS mascot choices

Latest News

Colin Powell, the first Black secretary of state, has died, reports say.
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies
This model shows the Santa Monica Boardwalk underwater, projections climate scientists say...
Climate change and rising seas to erase parts of cities
Three white men are charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, as...
Jury selection to start in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in Europe to build ‘metaverse’