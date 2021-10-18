City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Trump files lawsuit to block release of Jan. 6 documents

FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the...
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit to block the release of documents to the Jan. 6 select committee of Congress, challenging the decision of President Joe Biden to release them.

Trump claims in the lawsuit that the request “is almost limitless in scope,” and seeks records with no reasonable connection to that day.

“In a political ploy to accommodate his partisan allies, President Biden has refused to assert executive privilege over numerous clearly privileged documents requested by the Committee,” Trump says, according to the court papers.

The Jan. 6 committee is seeking the documents as part of its investigation into how a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 in an effort to halt the certification of Biden’s win.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students were evacuated after an online tip came in about a bomb threat.
Student behind McNiel bomb threats arrested
This is the third year the unique car wash experience is returning to Southwest Parkway.
All American Haunted Car Wash returns Friday night
Martin Jones was shot in the stomach and transported to the hospital.
Victim dies after shooting in Evergreen mobile community
Kimberli Romano and Kyle Hlavaty got married last weekend in Las Vegas. Most of their family,...
Bride’s parents miss wedding due to Southwest flight cancellations
Police perimeter on Turkey Ranch Rd.
“Cops are about to lose their lives”: Details emerge after Turkey Ranch Rd. shootout

Latest News

In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, former CEO and co-founder of the...
Microsoft says it warned Bill Gates about flirting in 2008
Holiday season may be hit hard by the global supply chain crisis as even artificial Christmas...
Christmas tree shortage expected amid global supply shortage
Three white men are charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, as...
Jury selection begins in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications