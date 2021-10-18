WF bands together to fight hunger for World Food Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank partnered with Just Serve Wichita Falls for World Food Day in an effort fight hunger by feeding families in Wichita Falls and the surrounding areas.

Cars were bumper-to-bumper from the time the food distribution started at 9 a.m. until the time the last car pulled out of the food bank’s parking lot. The line stretched all the way from Midwestern Parkway to Old Jacksboro Highway.

“It’s really really a good deal. It’s sad that we have to do this to get food because we can’t make enough. However I really am grateful that there are people that have food to give away to other people,” said Lafrieda Smith, a food recipient.

Between the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, Just Serve Wichita Falls, Vernon College and a few volunteers from the community there were 76 helping hands passing out food today.

