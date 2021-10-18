WF to host free James Cook Band concert on Oct. 19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The James Cook Band will be playing a free concert in Wichita Falls on Oct. 19.

Pull up a lawn chair or break out a blanket from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Wichita Falls’ Bud Daniel Park to enjoy some great music. The James Cook Band draws inspiration from local areas for its impactful songs, which blend folk-rock, country and Southern blues hues. The group has previously performed in events like Outlaws and Legends Festival, Musicfest in Steamboat Springs, CO and and Ranch Bash in Ft. Worth.

Bud Daniel Park is located downtown on the corner of 9th & Ohio Street. For more information, please contact the Recreation Division at (940) 761-7490.

