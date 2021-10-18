City Guide
WF to host free James Cook Band concert on Oct. 19

Pull up a lawn chair or break out a blanket from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Wichita Falls.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The James Cook Band will be playing a free concert in Wichita Falls on Oct. 19.

Pull up a lawn chair or break out a blanket from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Wichita Falls’ Bud Daniel Park to enjoy some great music. The James Cook Band draws inspiration from local areas for its impactful songs, which blend folk-rock, country and Southern blues hues. The group has previously performed in events like Outlaws and Legends Festival, Musicfest in Steamboat Springs, CO and and Ranch Bash in Ft. Worth.

Bud Daniel Park is located downtown on the corner of 9th & Ohio Street. For more information, please contact the Recreation Division at (940) 761-7490.

