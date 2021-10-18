City Guide
WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout October

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout October.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2021
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout October.

Mobile pantry officials will head to Legacy Church of God on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, they’ll be at Midtown Manor from 10 a.m. to noon

All of the October Mobile Pantry dates can be found below:

Legacy Church of God

  • Oct. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Midtown Manor

  • Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon

Mill St. Housing Center

  • Oct 26 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

  • Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The mobile pantry schedule for November and December can be found here.

