WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout October
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout October.
Mobile pantry officials will head to Legacy Church of God on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, they’ll be at Midtown Manor from 10 a.m. to noon
All of the October Mobile Pantry dates can be found below:
Legacy Church of God
- Oct. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Midtown Manor
- Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon
Mill St. Housing Center
- Oct 26 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ben Donnell Housing Center
- Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The mobile pantry schedule for November and December can be found here.
