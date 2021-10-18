City Guide
Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana’ s Taco Fest; a huge success

During the festival local vendors, business owners and hundreds of taco lovers of all shades came together for the greater good(kauz)
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The inaugural Taco Fest, a fundraiser to help students in the Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative Program with college tuition, took place in downtown Wichita Falls in Dud Daniel Park.

“I am so blessed. I thought maybe two or three o clock people would start coming in, but so far we’re here early and we’ve got a lot of people coming,” said WF mayor Stephen Santellana.

“Food is always good thing. So we’re going to try every taco we can, and I’m a huge taco eater,” said Yolanda and Gary Land.

The fundraiser all started with a negative comment made on Mayor Santellana’s Facebook page.

“I’ve always been a positivity-responsivity guy. Negativity is cancerous and I’m not going to fight hate with hate,” said Santellana. “If I can take a comment like that get a good response from the community and at the same time raise money for young kids you can’t beat that.”

Local vendors, business owners and hundreds of taco lovers of all shades came together during the Taco Fest for the greater good.

“Every year we pick students from Vernon college, MSU and we provide $5 thousand dollars, or $2 thousand dollars in scholarships for them,” said Mayor Santellana.

“That’s important too to help young people today. For them to know what it’s like to work and be apart of a community and that’s why we’re doing it,” said Yolanda Land.

All of the proceeds made from the Taco Fest will go straight into the college funds of Zavala students. Mayor Santellana said there has already been $5,000 dollars raised. He hopes to double that amount.

For more information on Zavala, visit their website.

