Burkburnett ISD awarded $750K grant for STEM programming

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) has awarded Burkburnett ISD with a $750,000 grant to expand STEM programming.

“Receiving this DoDEA grant will allow BISD to implement a Biomedical program that will provide opportunities in which all students will benefit,” said Dr. Brad Owen, Burkburnett ISD Superintendent. “The inclusion of this Biomedical program in BISD will serve as another instructional pathway our students will be introduced to so that they might find their true passion in life.”

The school district is planning to build Health SySTEMS for students at five campuses. Project Lead the Way (PLTW) will allow students will experience authentic, work-based learning activities that inspire them to explore Health Science.

Pre-K through 12th grade learning starts by giving students the chance to step into the roles of medical investigators, surgeons and biomedical engineers. Students are expected to enhance their science, technology, engineering and mathematical skills through problem-based learning.

Program implementation is scheduled to begin in the 2022-23 school year.

