M-S-U gets social mobility recognition

Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University is once again nationally ranked as one of the best colleges for social mobility.

This is the third straight year for the achievement. Vice president of student affairs doctor Keith lamb said the university is moving in the right direction but their work doesn’t stop there.

“If institutions of higher education can do a better job of graduating economically disadvantage students, we really change the trajectory of their lives,” said Lamb.

Lamb says about 53% of students at MSU Texas are first generation college students. That benefits Wichita Falls, because as more graduates stay in the city, it attracts higher paying jobs and allows for more disposable income.

