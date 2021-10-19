City Guide
Man arrested for arson in Altus

Chad Stockton
Chad Stockton(Altus Police)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus man has been arrested for setting a fire inside a home.

According to Altus Police, Chad Stockton was arrested on Monday for first-degree arson.

The Altus Fire Marshall believes multiple fires were set in the Stockton home on East Everett, after Altus fire crews responded to a house fire there Monday afternoon. Fire crews reported extensive smoke and fire damage to the home.

Police later found Stockton when they responded to a separate disturbance at Stockton’s Meat Company, where they said the suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Stockton was booked in the Jackson County Jail.

If convicted, Stockton faces up to 35 years in prison, a maximum fine of $25,000, or both.

