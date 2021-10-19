City Guide
Miracle: 21 survive plane crash outside Houston

Plane crash in Waller County outside Houston.
Plane crash in Waller County outside Houston.(KHOU/CBS NEWSPATH)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The 21 people on board a plane that crashed in Waller County, northwest of Houston, survived the fiery crash, local officials report.

The crash happened at the Houston Executive Airport Tuesday morning. KHOU in Houston reports the plane was heading to Boston.

In a Facebook post, Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said all passengers and crew were safely removed with one minor injury.

“The information we have at this time indicates that the plane did not attain altitude at the end of the runway and went across Morton Road, coming to a rest in the field just north of the airport, where it caught on fire,” the judge said.

One person was reporting back pain, according to Duhon’s post.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-87 “rolled through a fence and caught fire in a field” just after 10 a.m. while attempting to depart, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be investigating.

