City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

No deaths, 26 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(WXIX Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - No deaths and 26 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

50 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been two deaths and 71 new cases so far this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, October 18, 2021260s (2)4554
Tuesday, October 19, 20210--2650

Last week, the health district reported eight new deaths and 215 cases.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
Turkey Ranch Rd. standoff suspect facing new charges
Wichita Falls
Fire takes everything from Wichita Falls woman
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Kimberli Romano and Kyle Hlavaty got married last weekend in Las Vegas. Most of their family,...
Bride’s parents miss wedding due to Southwest flight cancellations
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign into law a measure restricting transgender...
Texas passes new limits on transgender high school athletes

Latest News

According to the New York Times, the agency is preparing to OK getting a different brand of...
US expected to authorize mix-and-match COVID booster shots
COVID-19 has become the leading cause of death for police officers since the pandemic began...
As police push back on vaccine mandates, some cities face staffing shortages
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 9,287 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County