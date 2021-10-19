Nursing shortage in Wichita Falls is making things harder for one grandmother

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rebekah Sinegal is currently caring for her three year old granddaughter who is disabled and has pneumonia. Sinegal says she was told she would receive a total of 80 hours a week in care but she only has a nurse for 36 hours a week.

Her granddaughter attends daycare and should have a nurse with her but she’s had to teach the daycare staff how to care for her but at the end of the day, they aren’t nurses and can only do but so much.

“To get the best possible care for her and making sure that she’s not going into these crisis modes because even though I try my best and I’ll do anything for her, I don’t always know that right things to look for where a nurse they’ve been trained they know exactly what to look for.” said Sinegal.

Sinegal says she hasn’t received her full 80 hours a week in help in the last two months and has been involved in caring for her granddaughter since she was born.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.