Tuesday is looking windy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we are going to see nice mild weather. Today, we will have a high of 82 with mostly sunny skies. We will have windy conditions today. The wind will be out of the south at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The low for tonight will be 61, with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will see a high of 81 with sunny skies. However, we are looking at a cold front coming through on Tuesday that will drop us back down into the 70s. The high on Thursday will be 79. Rain chances look to stay out of the forecast for most of the week. However, Thursday night into Friday morning a few showers and thunderstorms do look to develop. This will occur along a warm front that will be moving northward.

