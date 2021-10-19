City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Tuesday is looking windy

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we are going to see nice mild weather. Today, we will have a high of 82 with mostly sunny skies. We will have windy conditions today. The wind will be out of the south at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The low for tonight will be 61, with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will see a high of 81 with sunny skies. However, we are looking at a cold front coming through on Tuesday that will drop us back down into the 70s. The high on Thursday will be 79. Rain chances look to stay out of the forecast for most of the week. However, Thursday night into Friday morning a few showers and thunderstorms do look to develop. This will occur along a warm front that will be moving northward.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
Turkey Ranch Rd. standoff suspect facing new charges
Wichita Falls
Fire takes everything from Wichita Falls woman
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Kimberli Romano and Kyle Hlavaty got married last weekend in Las Vegas. Most of their family,...
Bride’s parents miss wedding due to Southwest flight cancellations
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign into law a measure restricting transgender...
Texas passes new limits on transgender high school athletes

Latest News

Warming Up
Warming Up
KSWO First Alert Weather GMT 6:30
Warming Up
weather
Windy conditions will exist Tuesday
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Mild weather to start the week