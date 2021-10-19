City Guide
Turkey Ranch Rd. standoff suspect facing new charges

Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The suspect in a police shootout that happened on Oct. 13 on Turkey Ranch Road is now facing more charges.

READ: “Cops are about to lose their lives”: Details emerge after Turkey Ranch Rd. shootout

Anthony Kienlen, who allegedly tried to murder deputies with an AK during a tense standoff, is now facing the following charges:

  • 14 charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer
  • Deadly conduct - discharging firearms
  • Criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000

Kienlen’s total bond has now been set at over $7 million.

The attempted capital murder of a peace officer charges come after Kienlen allegedly fired on 11 Wichita County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a Texas DPS trooper, and the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department’s fire chief and assistant fire chief.

BREAKING: Police perimeter on Turkey Ranch Rd.
BREAKING: Police perimeter on Turkey Ranch Rd.

The deadly conduct charge comes after one of Kienlen’s shots reportedly hit a house further away. Court documents state it hit the metal frame of a eight-year-old child’s bedroom window before continuing through the bedroom, hitting a desk and then stopping in a wall.

The criminal mischief charge comes after Kienlen shot at and destroyed a Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden’s drone, worth about $21,000.

