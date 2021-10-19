Turkey Ranch Rd. standoff suspect facing new charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The suspect in a police shootout that happened on Oct. 13 on Turkey Ranch Road is now facing more charges.

Anthony Kienlen, who allegedly tried to murder deputies with an AK during a tense standoff, is now facing the following charges:

14 charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer

Deadly conduct - discharging firearms

Criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000

Kienlen’s total bond has now been set at over $7 million.

The attempted capital murder of a peace officer charges come after Kienlen allegedly fired on 11 Wichita County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a Texas DPS trooper, and the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department’s fire chief and assistant fire chief.

BREAKING: Police perimeter on Turkey Ranch Rd. (KAUZ)

The deadly conduct charge comes after one of Kienlen’s shots reportedly hit a house further away. Court documents state it hit the metal frame of a eight-year-old child’s bedroom window before continuing through the bedroom, hitting a desk and then stopping in a wall.

The criminal mischief charge comes after Kienlen shot at and destroyed a Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden’s drone, worth about $21,000.

