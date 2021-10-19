TxDOT: Around 2,000 crashes a year involve drivers younger than 16

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The number of children younger than the legal driving age who are in traffic crashes has stayed almost steady at around 2,000 a year for the last five years.

The Texas Department of Transportation reports deaths in those crashes ranged from 12 in 2017 to 31 in 2020. Non-injury crashes hovered around 1,300.

This year’s report is about on track with the pattern at almost 1,900 total crashes in that age group as of October 1, 2021.

