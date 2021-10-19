City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Warming Up

By Ken Johnson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A weak cool front turns our winds around to the north Wednesday afternoon and may drop our temperatures back a few degrees Wednesday night and early Thursday. Whatever drop we see won’t last long with south winds and warmer/hotter weather returning by the weekend. The may be a slight chance for a few showers or storms Thursday night or early Friday mainly up north of the Red River.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
Turkey Ranch Rd. standoff suspect facing new charges
Wichita Falls
Fire takes everything from Wichita Falls woman
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Kimberli Romano and Kyle Hlavaty got married last weekend in Las Vegas. Most of their family,...
Bride’s parents miss wedding due to Southwest flight cancellations
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign into law a measure restricting transgender...
Texas passes new limits on transgender high school athletes

Latest News

Heating Up by the Weekend
Heating Up by the Weekend
Warming Up
Warming Up
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Tuesday is looking windy
KSWO First Alert Weather GMT 6:30
Warming Up