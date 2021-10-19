Warming Up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A weak cool front turns our winds around to the north Wednesday afternoon and may drop our temperatures back a few degrees Wednesday night and early Thursday. Whatever drop we see won’t last long with south winds and warmer/hotter weather returning by the weekend. The may be a slight chance for a few showers or storms Thursday night or early Friday mainly up north of the Red River.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.