1 death, 27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Wednesday
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and 27 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
51 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been three deaths and 98 new cases so far this week.
|Date
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, October 18, 2021
|2
|60s (2)
|45
|54
|Tuesday, October 19, 2021
|0
|--
|26
|50
|Wednesday, October 20, 2021
|1
|30s
|27
|51
Last week, the health district reported eight new deaths and 215 cases.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.
