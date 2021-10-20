City Guide
1 death, 27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Wednesday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and 27 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

51 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been three deaths and 98 new cases so far this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, October 18, 2021260s (2)4554
Tuesday, October 19, 20210--2650
Wednesday, October 20, 2021130s2751

Last week, the health district reported eight new deaths and 215 cases.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

