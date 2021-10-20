City Guide
Burkburnett PD asking for help locating stolen trailer

Police describe the trailer as sitting on a fabricated metal frame with the box from an...
Police describe the trailer as sitting on a fabricated metal frame with the box from an enclosed truck mounted to it.(Burkburnett PD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen trailer.

The trailer was reportedly stolen from C&R Spray Foam between 5 p.m. Tuesday night and 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police describe the trailer as sitting on a fabricated metal frame with the box from an enclosed truck mounted to it.

If you have any information on this crime, you’re asked to contact the Burkburnett Police Department at (940) 569-2231.

