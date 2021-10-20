Burkburnett PD asking for help locating stolen trailer

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen trailer.

The trailer was reportedly stolen from C&R Spray Foam between 5 p.m. Tuesday night and 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police describe the trailer as sitting on a fabricated metal frame with the box from an enclosed truck mounted to it.

If you have any information on this crime, you’re asked to contact the Burkburnett Police Department at (940) 569-2231.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.