City of Wichita Falls breaks ground on new hotel

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For 7 years, the thought of a new hotel and convention center has been what Mayor Stephen Santellana calls a roller coaster ride; lots of stomach drops that eventually turn to excitement.

“We had some issues with the financing and we thought that project was dead,” Santellana said. “When I got excited again was when Mr. O’Reilly showed up. He came to Wichita Falls and we broke bread for the first time and he said this is a project I can get excited about.”

Right now, the excitement is at an all-time high as the city along with O’Reilly Hospitality Management (OHM) broke ground Wednesday afternoon for the $50 million project.

“This is the kind of community we want to be a part of and we think we can add a great project, great professionalism, and bring a lot to the table,” OHM CEO Tim O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly says the 203 room full-service hotel and convention center can become the social hub for the city and catalyst for growth.

For Mayor Santellana, he says the project is at the top of his list when it comes to his legacy as mayor.

But, when does the roller coaster ride for it come to an end?

“When I’m in the pool with my baby, getting out and eating a steak at the steak house, I think it’s going to be completely over,” Santellana said.

