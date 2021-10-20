City Guide
City of Wichita Falls hosting job fair on Oct. 21

Job Fairs
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls will be hosting a job fair on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

No appointments are needed. Interviews and job offers might be given on the spot, so make sure to go prepared!

The job fair will take place on the second floor of the WF Public Library on 11th St. More information can be found by contacting Rosie Nauman in the Human Resources Department at (940) 761-6898.

