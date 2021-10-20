Embrace your Feminine Energy with Fiercely Feminine

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on the hot spots around town, fun places to go and the best places to shop! In this episode, we’re highlighting Fiercely Feminine. It’s a brand new dance studio in town brought to you by Debbie Dobbins. It’s a new kind of “fun and flirty” movement to empower women and make them feel sensual in their own bodies. That’s the new trend that women are raving about and it’s making them feel sexy! And our host Julia Melim went to the studio to see what the buzz is all about!

“I feel like it’s a little bit overdue that women have a place they can connect, they can support each other, they can let go of their old baggage if you will,” Debbie Dobbins said. “This studio, this teaching is about unleashing that.”

Debbie Dobbins decided to open the studio to create a safe space for women to find their true essence and embrace their feminine energy. “Emotion is simply energy in motion, so when you have an emotion it’s an energy that’s going through your body,” Dobbins said. “So one of the places that it gets stuck for women it’s in our hips.”

According to Dobbins, through movement all of that stuck energy can be released and women can be more at ease with their bodies, and more free to be themselves.

“I remember being shamed by women, I used to travel around the world teaching as a leadership trainer, and I had a woman say to me during a class that I had too much cleavage showing, just women will shame women, everybody (...) men will shame women, parents will shame women,” Dobbins said. “What happens is women don’t find they have a safe space to experience who they truly are, because this journey is about uncovering who you are.”

For the full class schedule and to sign up for a FREE INTRO CLASS go to: FiercelyFeminineMe.com

You can also contact them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiercelyFeminineMe

