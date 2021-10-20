City Guide
More crimes attributed to alleged Cumulus Media burglar

Andrew Hays, 42.
Andrew Hays, 42.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The suspect in the Cumulus Media burglary is facing more charges of theft and car burglary.

Police allegedly found multiple stolen items in the truck of Andrew Hays, 42, when he was initially arrested on Oct. 1. Those items were reportedly traced back to multiple car burglaries that took place between Sept. 14 and Oct. 1.

Hays was charged with the following:

  • 5 counts of burglary of vehicles on 9/16/2021
  • 2 counts of burglary of vehicles on 9/27/21
  • Theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 on 9/27/21

Hays has also been accused of committing the burglaries at Cumulus Media and Henderson Appraisals. He was initially charged with:

  • Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on 8/30/2021
  • Two counts of burglary of a building on 9/28/2021
  • Evading arrest or detention on 10/1/2021
  • Possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams on 10/1/2021

Police responded to the burglary on Sept. 28, and recovered a stolen truck from the incident later that day. While no cost estimate has been released, there was reportedly extensive damage to the office areas of Cumulus Media and Henderson Appraisals.

Hays now has a total bond of $66,500 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.

