City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

New evidence presented in Texas death row inmate’s hearing

Sandra Reed, Rodney Reed's mother, calls for an end to the death penalty and a fair trial for...
Sandra Reed, Rodney Reed's mother, calls for an end to the death penalty and a fair trial for her son at the Texas Capitol on Oct. 19, 2019.(Source: Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASTROP, Texas (AP) - An attorney for a Texas death row inmate has told a judge that new evidence suggests the 19-year-old woman his client was convicted of killing may instead have been strangled by her jealous boyfriend.

Rodney Reed was convicted in the 1996 rape and murder of Stacy Stites in Bastrop, 30 miles southeast of Austin.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that Reed’s attorney argued Monday that new witnesses and forensic evidence support theories that Stites and Reed were having an affair and that Stites could have been killed by her fiancé, former police officer Jimmy Fennell.

Prosecutors say the new evidence doesn’t change the facts that led to Reed’s conviction. Fennell has denied any involvement in Stites’ killing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls
Fire takes everything from Wichita Falls woman
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis....
Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
Turkey Ranch Rd. standoff suspect facing new charges
Nursing shortage in Wichita Falls affecting grandmother
Nursing shortage in Wichita Falls affecting grandmother
Tempers flare during Wichita Falls City Council meeting
Tempers flare during Wichita Falls City Council meeting

Latest News

Job Fairs
City of Wichita Falls hosting job fair on Oct. 21
The event will take place on Oct. 23.
MSU hosting veteran’s benefits and resource fair
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Wednesday
Parents speak out against an administrator's Holocaust comment on Monday during a Carroll...
Parents react to Holocaust remark from Texas school administrator