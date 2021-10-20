City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

No sentence reduction for man convicted in 2015 Texas attack

Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem
Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - A judge refused to reduce the 30-year prison sentence for an Arizona man convicted of helping to plot a 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in suburban Dallas, even though one of his convictions was dismissed after it was discovered the FBI withheld surveillance video at his trial.

Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem asked for a 7½-year prison term, but a judge declined to shave time off his sentence for his convictions related to the attack on the anti-Islam event in Garland, Texas.

The judge pointed out the seriousness of Kareem’s remaining convictions and raised concerns about public safety if he were released early.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls
Fire takes everything from Wichita Falls woman
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis....
Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
Turkey Ranch Rd. standoff suspect facing new charges
Nursing shortage in Wichita Falls affecting grandmother
Nursing shortage in Wichita Falls affecting grandmother
Tempers flare during Wichita Falls City Council meeting
Tempers flare during Wichita Falls City Council meeting

Latest News

Job Fairs
City of Wichita Falls hosting job fair on Oct. 21
The event will take place on Oct. 23.
MSU hosting veteran’s benefits and resource fair
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Wednesday
Parents speak out against an administrator's Holocaust comment on Monday during a Carroll...
Parents react to Holocaust remark from Texas school administrator
Sandra Reed, Rodney Reed's mother, calls for an end to the death penalty and a fair trial for...
New evidence presented in Texas death row inmate’s hearing