Nominate a non-profit to receive money and volunteers

A program from Junior League of WF will provide volunteers and financial assistance to one lucky non-profit.
Junior League of Wichita Falls
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Junior League of Wichita Falls will be donating money and volunteers to a local non-profit as part of its Opportunity Knocks program.

Anyone can nominate an organization not currently sponsored by the Junior League. When a project is selected, the Junior League will provide financial assistance of up to $2500 and the time of League volunteers, who will work on a temporary basis for the selected non-profit.

If the organization only needs financial help, there is also Community Assistance Fund (CAF) available through the same application.

Previous organizations that have been benefited by Opportunity Knocks include Adopt-A-Box, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Helping Hands & Hearts, Children’s Miracle Network, Patsy’s House, Teens Make A Difference Day, Christian Women’s Job Corps and Rainbow House.

Interested parties can find the application here. The program is accepting applications until Oct. 29.

