Residents enjoy last WF outdoor concert series of the year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Around 100 concert goers had quite a night on Tuesday at Bud Daniel Park in downtown Wichita Falls. They enjoyed a free concert featuring The James Cook Band.

That event was hosted by the Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation department. Couples danced the night away under the stars and enjoyed spending some quality time with family and friends after a long day of work and school.

“Our job as recreation is to improve the quality of life for citizens who participate in our programs, so that’s our big goal and hopefully we’re achieving that here,” said Scott McGee, recreation service administrator with Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation.

This was the last concert out of eight this year, but Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation holds concerts during the spring and fall from several genres for all tastes in music; they’ve been hosting concerts for the past 35 years.

