City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Retired Rep. Bill Zeliff, who probed Waco siege, dies at 85

Retired U.S. Rep. Bill Zeliff has died at age 85 after a career in which he helped lead the...
Retired U.S. Rep. Bill Zeliff has died at age 85 after a career in which he helped lead the investigation of the disastrous siege of the Branch Davidian compound in Texas in 1993.(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) Retired U.S. Rep. Bill Zeliff has died at age 85 after a career in which he helped lead the investigation of the disastrous siege of the Branch Davidian compound in Texas in 1993.

A funeral home and Zeliff’s wife say the Republican died Monday in Florida after declining health. Zeliff was co-chair in 1995 of the congressional panel investigating the siege that led to the deaths of cult leader David Koresh and nearly 80 followers.

Zeliff suggested that then-President Bill Clinton had made the decision to mount the tear gas attack that preceded the deaths.

Attorney General Janet Reno insisted it was her decision.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls
Fire takes everything from Wichita Falls woman
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis....
Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
Turkey Ranch Rd. standoff suspect facing new charges
Nursing shortage in Wichita Falls affecting grandmother
Nursing shortage in Wichita Falls affecting grandmother
Tempers flare during Wichita Falls City Council meeting
Tempers flare during Wichita Falls City Council meeting

Latest News

Job Fairs
City of Wichita Falls hosting job fair on Oct. 21
The event will take place on Oct. 23.
MSU hosting veteran’s benefits and resource fair
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Wednesday
Parents speak out against an administrator's Holocaust comment on Monday during a Carroll...
Parents react to Holocaust remark from Texas school administrator
Sandra Reed, Rodney Reed's mother, calls for an end to the death penalty and a fair trial for...
New evidence presented in Texas death row inmate’s hearing