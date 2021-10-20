Small Rain Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A weak cool front may bring a very small drop in temperatures tonight and on Thursday but don’t expect anything drastic. The front stalls to our south on Thursday and lifts back to the north Thursday night and Friday as a warm front. This may bring small chances for a few showers or storms by early Friday. For now, the weekend looks warm to hot for this time of the year, breezy, and dry.

