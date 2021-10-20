City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Small Rain Chances

By Ken Johnson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A weak cool front may bring a very small drop in temperatures tonight and on Thursday but don’t expect anything drastic. The front stalls to our south on Thursday and lifts back to the north Thursday night and Friday as a warm front. This may bring small chances for a few showers or storms by early Friday. For now, the weekend looks warm to hot for this time of the year, breezy, and dry.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls
Fire takes everything from Wichita Falls woman
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis....
Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
Turkey Ranch Rd. standoff suspect facing new charges
Nursing shortage in Wichita Falls affecting grandmother
Nursing shortage in Wichita Falls affecting grandmother
Tempers flare during Wichita Falls City Council meeting
Tempers flare during Wichita Falls City Council meeting

Latest News

Small Rain Chances
Small Rain Chances
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Windy conditions return this weekend
Heating Up by the Weekend
Warming Up
Heating Up by the Weekend
Heating Up by the Weekend