Vernon ISD may get $40 million dollar bond

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Voters in Wilbarger county are being asked to pass a $40 million bond for the Vernon Independent School District.

If approved, the bond will be a big change for Vernon ISD. Superintendent Jeff Byrd says the facilities committee recommended combing two schools which will help save the district money.

“Our district can save up to twelve thousand dollar a month and close to a hundred and twenty four thousand dollar a year where we can redirect that money that were spending on utilities and use that on instruction and students,” said Superintendent Byrd.

Byrd says the plan is to combine central and shive into one school.. It will also add a new state of the art media center to the high school. Early voting started Monday and voters have until the 29th of October to cast their ballot early. Election day is November 2nd.

For more information visit www.vernonisdbond.com

