Windy conditions return this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will see a high of 83 with sunny skies. A cold front will be moving into the area Wednesday morning. However, it won’t really change our temps. It will mainly change the winds to out of the north. The high for Wednesday will be 83. The wind will be out of the north at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, we are looking at slightly cooler weather. The high on Thursday will be 78 with mostly sunny skies. However, a warm front will lift northward by Friday warming us back up into the 80s. Then by Saturday, we are looking at temps returning into the upper-80s. Rain chances look to return as the warm front lifts further to the north.

