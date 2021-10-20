City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Windy conditions return this weekend

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will see a high of 83 with sunny skies. A cold front will be moving into the area Wednesday morning. However, it won’t really change our temps. It will mainly change the winds to out of the north. The high for Wednesday will be 83. The wind will be out of the north at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, we are looking at slightly cooler weather. The high on Thursday will be 78 with mostly sunny skies. However, a warm front will lift northward by Friday warming us back up into the 80s. Then by Saturday, we are looking at temps returning into the upper-80s. Rain chances look to return as the warm front lifts further to the north.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls
Fire takes everything from Wichita Falls woman
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis....
Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
Turkey Ranch Rd. standoff suspect facing new charges
Plane crash in Waller County outside Houston.
Miracle: 21 survive plane crash outside Houston
Nursing shortage in Wichita Falls affecting grandmother
Nursing shortage in Wichita Falls affecting grandmother

Latest News

Heating Up by the Weekend
Warming Up
Heating Up by the Weekend
Heating Up by the Weekend
Warming Up
Warming Up
weather
A cold front will move through the area today