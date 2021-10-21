3 deaths, 29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three deaths and 29 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Thursday, Oct. 21.

46 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been six deaths and 127 new cases so far this week.

Date DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, October 18, 2021 2 60s (2) 45 54 Tuesday, October 19, 2021 0 -- 26 50 Wednesday, October 20, 2021 1 30s 27 51 Thursday, October 21, 2021 3 20s, 50s, 60s 29 46

Last week, the health district reported eight new deaths and 215 cases.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

