3 deaths, 29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Thursday
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three deaths and 29 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Thursday, Oct. 21.
46 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been six deaths and 127 new cases so far this week.
|Date
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, October 18, 2021
|2
|60s (2)
|45
|54
|Tuesday, October 19, 2021
|0
|--
|26
|50
|Wednesday, October 20, 2021
|1
|30s
|27
|51
|Thursday, October 21, 2021
|3
|20s, 50s, 60s
|29
|46
Last week, the health district reported eight new deaths and 215 cases.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.
