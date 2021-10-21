Blitz on 6 GOTW Week 9: City View Mustangs v. Callisburg Wildcats

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - District 6-2A DII is stacked with talent, and week nine of games could turn the tide on who finishes where. That includes our Blitz on 6 Game of the Week: the City View Mustangs v. Callisburg Wildcats.

After two weeks of district play, the Wildcats and Mustangs are tied for third, each sitting with one loss (Callisburg’s from Holliday and City View’s from Henrietta).

A win for City View keeps them in district running, while a loss has them fighting for a place in the last two weeks of the season. It’s something head coach Rudy Hawkins said his team is aware of, but that they aren’t worried about it.

“We’re just as physical, I think we’re better up front, skill kids-wise I think we’re better, too,” senior linebacker Jourdain Durham said, “we just gotta come out and play all four quarters.”

“Hopefully we get a W and get a chance to go compete with Holliday next week,” Coach Hawkins added.

The team’s kryptonite this season, however, has been how young its varsity is. With only two returning starters on the offensive line, seniors like Durham who have stepped up the place to help them along said improvements have been noticeable week to week; improvements that keep them in district contention.

“Making sure to hold them accountable and make sure they know what they’re doing on both sides of the ball,” Durham said, “offense, defense, special teams, whatever it takes for us to win, we’re going to do it.”

“You can see it every week,” Coach Hawkins said, “they’re getting a little bit better at closing gaps, their angles are better now than they were early on. They’ve really come along. I feel like we’re playing better football each week.”

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. in City View.

