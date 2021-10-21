City Guide
BOWIE I-S-D makes major purchases

Bowie Independent School District
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Superintendent Blake Enlow and Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker said money will be spent on a new trip school bus, laptop computers for students and teachers, some concrete repairs, and updating the cameras at the junior high school and intermediate school. They feel right now is the right time for this. Walker said the goal is protecting kids.

“School safety and security is are district priorities. We want our staff to want to be here we want our kids to be here. We would love to see others be interested in coming to Bowie and being a part of the great things we have happening here at Bowie ISD,” said Walker.

The school plans on getting the new bus wrapped with the bowie Jackrabbit logo. The bus will cost one hundred and thirty thousand dollars.

