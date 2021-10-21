Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying MSU car burglars

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving multiple car burglaries that happened in an MSU Texas parking lot.

Several vehicles were burglarized on Oct. 17 between 4:11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Crime Stoppers officials said an old model Dodge pickup truck, dark blue or black with tinted windows, backed into a parking spot along the north side of parking lot #16. Six people exited the truck and reportedly attempted to enter almost every vehicle in the parking lot, allegedly stealing items from unlocked cars.

Autoplay Caption

The suspect’s truck has no-step bar on the passenger side and the front passenger wheel is different.

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888, reference case #21-080535 when calling. Long distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

You never have to leave your name, and you can earn up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.