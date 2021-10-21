Find calm & centered pet grooming services at Zen Paws

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re taking you inside Zen Paws Pets Grooming in Wichita Falls. The staff will pamper your pets in a spa-like atmosphere.

“We’re trying to provide a peaceful environment for the services because it’s no secret that dogs don’t like their nails trimmed. Grooming can be stressful. You know, they’re with a complete stranger and we’re using all these loud objects. So, I just wanted to emphasize that we’re doing our best to create a peaceful environment so that the pet has a positive experience,” Alyson Walters, owner of Zen Paws said.

A typical groom can include a haircut, a shampoo and conditioning service, a complete blow dry, cleaning of the ears and anal glands, filing of nails, and teeth brushing. They can also add cologne and bows to make your pets look and smell extra special. Zen Paws also offers a mobile pawdicure, or nail trimming service that is safe and convenient. Being transparent is a top priority at Zen Paws.

“We have a TV up front here that streams all areas of the grooming salon and we have a nice, quiet waiting area. Pet parents can come, we welcome them to stay, have some tea, watch their dog being groomed. We really really pride ourselves on transparency so that there’s no mystery in what’s happening to their pet and they can always take comfort in knowing that we’re performing services safely, humanely, and to the best of our ability,” Walters said.

When you want to book an appointment, you can head to the Zen Paws Facebook page or give them a call at (940) 247-0433.

“We do most of our booking online through Facebook. It makes it easier because you can send us your pet’s information, your address, everything you need for us to make an appointment. You can send us a picture of your rabies paperwork so we can have it in the system. Then we’ll give you an exact time to show up and when you get here our groomer will you an estimate on how long it will take depending on the condition of your dog’s coat,” Walters said.

Schedule an appointment for your furry family member today! You can find Zen Paws at 4006 Call Field Road down the way from Wichita Falls Pet Supply. If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.