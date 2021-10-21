City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Know the candidates: Wichita Falls At Large City Councilor

Incumbent Bobby Whiteley faces off against newcomer John Ahearn.
By Michael Grace
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As November 2 looms, Wichita Falls residents have two choices for the race of At Large City Councilor.

Incumbent Bobby Whiteley will try to capture his third and final term and wants to continue the groundwork he’s laid over the last four years.

“We’ve made some accomplishments, but my job is not done,” Whiteley said. “I want to finish my job want to see things improve and get better before I leave.”

And, Whiteley has one issue at the top of his list.

“Customer service is never finished,” Whiteley said. “We have improved and we’ve done a lot there, but there’s always room for improvement there.”

While Whiteley has unfinished business, Army veteran and contractor John Ahearn is looking to shake up those plans as the new kid on the block, or in this case, the new member of council.

“The change needs to start now and to do so, we need to get our group in,” Ahearn said. “We get our group in and we can start looking at it. There’s a lot of issues.”

For Ahearn, city finances are a focus.

“The biggest thing right now is figuring out where the money is going. That’s the biggest one>” Ahearn said. “Figuring out where it’s going and figuring out how we can reduce the spending. Someone has to say ‘whoa, back up, and let’s figure this out.’”

As a former lead supervisor for a food production plant, Ahearn says he knows how to live by a budget, and more importantly, stay within one.

On the other hand, Whiteley will draw on his council experience in addition to his time in the fire service.

Different backgrounds and experiences that have also shaped their leadership styles.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In an effort to bring those larger conventions and associations to the city, city council...
City of Wichita Falls breaks ground on new hotel
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Wichita Falls resident driving Halloween themed jeep
Halloween jeep cruising around Wichita Falls
Nursing shortage in Wichita Falls affecting grandmother
Nursing shortage in Wichita Falls affecting grandmother
Police are looking for a man who pulled a gun on a KMOC emoloyee
Suspect wanted for pulling gun on WF radio station employee

Latest News

Wichita Falls
Rider PAL high school students volunteer with Southern Grit
Bowie ISD
BOWIE I-S-D makes major purchases
The employee wasn't hurt, but police need help to identify the culprit.
VIDEO: Suspect wanted for pulling gun on WF radio station employee
Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying MSU car burglars
Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying MSU car burglars