No major injuries reported after WFPD officer involved in crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department was involved in a crash on Thursday.

Wichita Falls police said a woman who was driving a car with three kids inside pulled out in front of a WFPD patrol car at the intersection of Brook and Collins. The officer hit the side of the woman’s car; police said a witness on scene saw the incident happen.

The officer is reportedly being checked for minor injuries and the driver of the other car and one of her children were taken to United Regional to be examined for possible injuries.

Police said the woman’s car was impounded since she did not have a driver’s license.

