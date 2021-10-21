Police looking for man for pointing gun at WF radio station employee

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are trying to identify a man who they say assaulted a radio station employee.

According to Wichita Falls Police, around 6:25 a.m. Thursday, an unknown man walked into KMOC Radio and pointed a gun at an employee before abruptly leaving the building.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 (long distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888). You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

You could earn up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

