Rain chances return Friday morning

By Garrett James
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we are looking at slightly cooler weather. The high on Thursday will be 79 with sunny skies. However, a warm front pushes back to the North by Friday. This will warm us back up into the 80s. Friday, we will have a high of 82 with mostly sunny skies. We will also see the wind returning from the south, allowing us to start warming up. Heading into the weekend we are looking at much warmer weather. Saturday, we are looking at a high of 88 with very windy conditions.

