Texoma eSports i.d.e.a. WF finalists

Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One I.D.E.A. Wichita falls finalists is using his talents to focus on eSports. During the pandemic, he opened his business to bring a change to the city.

“There’s a lot of people that are really competitive in this scene, it’s almost like you’re watching regular football or sports or soccer kind of. People really get into it and it’s really an amazing feeling to see,” said Victor Cisneros, founder of Texoma eSports.

All finalists for I.D.E.A WF will be recognized at the awards luncheon this Friday. This year, each business is eligible to receive up to one hundred thousand dollars to help grow their business. The program helps stimulate the economy by providing funding and resources to entrepreneurs.

