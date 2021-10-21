City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFPD getting 150 new Tasers

The WFPD is excited to use this upgrade to continue to protect the community.
By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is getting another upgrade in equipment: new tasers.

They are getting 150 brand new taser 7s, which cost almost $500,000. This is coming from the use of one-time funds from the general fund excess funds, and the cost of the tasers actually were under the budgeted amount. The WFPD is excited to use this upgrade to continue to protect the community.

“They have a better aiming system,” said Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department. “There is two sets of lasers on there that help us to bring that aiming more precise. There are actually two cartreges inside of it that can be used for either long distance or close quarter stuff. So that’s another option the officer has.”

Eipper said the new tasers should be coming in soon and that every officer will have to go through six to eight weeks of training before being able to use them.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls
Fire takes everything from Wichita Falls woman
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis....
Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
Anthony Kienlen was booked into Wichita County Jail on Oct. 13.
Turkey Ranch Rd. standoff suspect facing new charges
Nursing shortage in Wichita Falls affecting grandmother
Nursing shortage in Wichita Falls affecting grandmother
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

For emergency use of booster shots to go into the arms of individuals 18 -64 who are at high-...
FDA gives booster vaccines the green light
Wichita Falls resident driving Halloween themed jeep
Halloween jeep cruising around Wichita Falls
Three candidates look to become the new District 2 city councilor.
WF City Council District 2 candidates talk election
Wichita Falls
i.d.e.a. WF finalist promoting esports