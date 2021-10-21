WFPD getting 150 new Tasers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is getting another upgrade in equipment: new tasers.

They are getting 150 brand new taser 7s, which cost almost $500,000. This is coming from the use of one-time funds from the general fund excess funds, and the cost of the tasers actually were under the budgeted amount. The WFPD is excited to use this upgrade to continue to protect the community.

“They have a better aiming system,” said Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department. “There is two sets of lasers on there that help us to bring that aiming more precise. There are actually two cartreges inside of it that can be used for either long distance or close quarter stuff. So that’s another option the officer has.”

Eipper said the new tasers should be coming in soon and that every officer will have to go through six to eight weeks of training before being able to use them.

