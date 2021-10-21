WF City Council District 2 candidates talk election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City Council District 2 in Wichita Falls will have a new voice as current District 2 Councilor DeAndra Chenault is not running for re-election.

There are three candidates: Luis Serna Martinez, Larry Nelson and write-in Paul Mason Jr.; Martinez and Nelson both talked with News Channel 6 about why they have chosen to run.

“I wanted to lend the knowledge and expertise I have acquired over the past few years back to my hometown community,” Mason Jr. said. “It was the principles that were instilled in me while I was here growing up such as loyalty, compassion and things like that.”

“Going through different neighborhoods and talking to people, I kept hearing that they felt overlooked by the local government,” Martinez said. “I kept hearing that nobody cared what they had to say. Nobody ever reached out to them. I realized that I wanted to change that. I wanted to be that representative that everyone knows locally.”

Early voting started Monday and will go through Nov. 2, which is election day. Early voting locations can be found here.

With a vision in mind for both candidates, they were able to talk about some of the big things they want to change or make a priority if they were to be elected.

“I really want to work on continuing the great work that is being done downtown,” Martinez said. “Downtown is at the center of District 2 and I believe that downtown can be the foundation for growth for the entire district and at some point, the entire city.”

“I just want to protect our essence, protect our history but also bring new sustainable developments here and more diverse prospective,” Mason Jr. said. “If we want to attract and grow, we need to be able to think outside the box and have those new fresh minds in to help push us forward.”

Both of these candidates then talked about why people should vote for them and they gave unique answers.

“My ultimate goal is to be their voice,” Mason Jr. said. “It’s not just me, I can’t do this alone. I am just one person. Everyone is in this together so I want to hear their voice. I want to be their voice for them in District 2.”

“I’ve done four years active duty army,” Martinez said. “I learned a lot of skills regarding leadership and accountability. Not just holding myself accountable but holding the organization accountable for the decisions that are made. Of course being a leader, being someone who puts others before himself.”

Both of them said that they expect it to be a close race so they encourage everyone to go and vote.

News Channel 6 also reached out to candidate Larry Nelson to try and talk with him, but we never heard anything back.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.