Halloween jeep cruising around Wichita Falls

By Michael Grace and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Driving around Wichita Falls this month, you may have done a few doubletakes as you pass by a certain orange jeep.

The jeep belongs to Lisa Bettis. For the last three years she’s been decorating her car for the holidays but Halloween is where she really goes all out and turns her jeep into something out of the movie Halloweentown.

Bettis said she just wants to put a smile on people’s faces.

“I get a lot of waves and thumbs up and everyone seems to be happy,” said Bettis. “The other night I came out from work and there was a note left in my cup holder and it was thanking me for making everybody’s day and it was signed citizens of Wichita Falls.”

The car also has some spooky lights at night to cap it off. Bettis said the two skeletons in the back are both part of the decorations regardless of the holiday and have different costumes.

