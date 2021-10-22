City Guide
2 deaths, 24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Friday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 24 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday, Oct. 22.

45 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been eight deaths and 151 new cases so far this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, October 18, 2021260s (2)4554
Tuesday, October 19, 20210--2650
Wednesday, October 20, 2021130s2751
Thursday, October 21, 2021320s, 50s, 60s2946
Friday, October 22, 2021270s, 80s2445

Last week, the health district reported eight new deaths and 215 cases.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

The Health District has 24 new cases to report today, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending October 22, 2021, to 151. There were 8 deaths total reported; Case 21,174 (60s), Case 21,378 (60s), Case 21,212 (30s), Case 21,335 (50s), Case 20,384 (20s), Case 21,284 (60s), Case 20,831 (80s), Case 21,557 (70s).

For the week ending October 22, 2021, there are 151 new cases, 45 hospitalizations, and 484 new recoveries. The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 82%.

To date, Wichita County has had 197 reinfections (up 4). There are also a total of 909 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 28).

Of the 45 individuals hospitalized today, 12 are vaccine breakthrough cases and 2 are  reinfections (who are also vaccine breakthrough cases).

For the week ending October 22, 2021, the positivity rate is 10%.

Total Hospitalizations = 45

  • Stable - 22
  • Critical - 23
Age RangeStableCritical
0-500
6-1000
11-1900
20-2920
30-3912
40-4913
50-59108
60-6917
70-7952
80+21

