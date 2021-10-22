2 deaths, 24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two deaths and 24 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday, Oct. 22.

45 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been eight deaths and 151 new cases so far this week.

Date DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, October 18, 2021 2 60s (2) 45 54 Tuesday, October 19, 2021 0 -- 26 50 Wednesday, October 20, 2021 1 30s 27 51 Thursday, October 21, 2021 3 20s, 50s, 60s 29 46 Friday, October 22, 2021 2 70s, 80s 24 45

Last week, the health district reported eight new deaths and 215 cases.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

The Health District has 24 new cases to report today, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending October 22, 2021, to 151. There were 8 deaths total reported; Case 21,174 (60s), Case 21,378 (60s), Case 21,212 (30s), Case 21,335 (50s), Case 20,384 (20s), Case 21,284 (60s), Case 20,831 (80s), Case 21,557 (70s).

For the week ending October 22, 2021, there are 151 new cases, 45 hospitalizations, and 484 new recoveries. The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 82%.

To date, Wichita County has had 197 reinfections (up 4). There are also a total of 909 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 28).

Of the 45 individuals hospitalized today, 12 are vaccine breakthrough cases and 2 are reinfections (who are also vaccine breakthrough cases).

For the week ending October 22, 2021, the positivity rate is 10%.

Total Hospitalizations = 45

Stable - 22

Critical - 23

Age Range Stable Critical 0-5 0 0 6-10 0 0 11-19 0 0 20-29 2 0 30-39 1 2 40-49 1 3 50-59 10 8 60-69 1 7 70-79 5 2 80+ 2 1

