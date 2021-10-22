City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Bowie building nominated for prestigious award

By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - The historical Chapman building in downtown Bowie has been nominated for a Texas Downtown Association 2021 President’s award.

That award recognizes outstanding projects, people and places in downtowns all across Texas. The 101-year-old building, that was restored by owner Brad Sherman to it’s original glory, was one out of 107 different entries in 11 different categories.

“I wasn’t looking for recognition for it, I mean, heck I was just glad to restore it,” said Sherman. “The historical part of the building and then on the other hand too out of all the buildings across Texas, it’s one out of four. That’s awesome, I already feel like I’ve won.”

If you would like to vote and help the Chapman building bring that title home to Bowie, you still have chance. Voting is open until 5 p.m. Friday on the Texas Downtown Association’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries reported after WFPD officer involved in crash
No major injuries reported after WFPD officer involved in crash
In an effort to bring those larger conventions and associations to the city, city council...
City of Wichita Falls breaks ground on new hotel
Wichita Falls resident driving Halloween themed jeep
Halloween jeep cruising around Wichita Falls
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

Incumbent Michael Smith and candidate Carol Murray are facing off for the seat.
Know the candidates: Wichita Falls City Council District 1
A healthcare worker receives a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot at Jackson Memorial Hospital...
COVID vaccine: CDC expands booster rollout, OKs mixing shots
The event takes place Saturday at Lake Wichita Pavilion from 9 a.m. to noon.
Rider High School PALs students to volunteer with Southern Grit
Bowie ISD
Bowie ISD makes major purchases