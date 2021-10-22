Bowie building nominated for prestigious award

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - The historical Chapman building in downtown Bowie has been nominated for a Texas Downtown Association 2021 President’s award.

That award recognizes outstanding projects, people and places in downtowns all across Texas. The 101-year-old building, that was restored by owner Brad Sherman to it’s original glory, was one out of 107 different entries in 11 different categories.

“I wasn’t looking for recognition for it, I mean, heck I was just glad to restore it,” said Sherman. “The historical part of the building and then on the other hand too out of all the buildings across Texas, it’s one out of four. That’s awesome, I already feel like I’ve won.”

If you would like to vote and help the Chapman building bring that title home to Bowie, you still have chance. Voting is open until 5 p.m. Friday on the Texas Downtown Association’s Facebook page.

