Dallas shooting suspect arrested in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -A suspect in a recent Dallas shooting was arrested in Wichita Falls on Thursday.

Wichita Falls special operations units worked with the Dallas Police Department and Wichita County sheriffs to find and arrest Xenopher Jenkins, 23.

The law enforcement agencies were conducting surveillance on a house on Grant Gill Lane when they saw Jenkins in the backseat of a white Hyundai Elantra near Kell and Taft. Officers were able to identify Jenkins as the suspect from an Oct. 20 shooting in Dallas despite him allegedly using a fake name.

Jenkins was charged for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the Oct. 20 shooting in Dallas. He also had a felony warrant out of Collin County for forgery, and was charged by WFPD for failure to identify himself and giving false information to the police.

Jenkins’ total bond has been set at $519,005 by a judge.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.