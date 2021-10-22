i.d.e.a. WF final awards luncheon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - i.d.e.a WF named and awarded it’s winners today in it’s annual business contest.

All five finalists were recognized but one company took home almost $30,000. Business partners Johnny MClane and Lee Birk, owners of Falls Metal Fabrication took home the big bucks today.

They won judges choice and cash for jobs category. They said they will be adding more jobs to Wichita Falls, something the program’s coordinator says i.d.e.a WF is all about.

“What they judge on is are you creating jobs and are you bringing revenue to the area? So they’re doing both of those. They created jobs and they’re going to manufacturing and selling to wholesale distributors outside of the Wichita Falls area,” said Jeannie Hilbers, i.d.e.a. WF Coordinator.

Finalists Lara Freeman with Artodigy also won judge’s choice. And Molina Montessori won second place. Both took home $10,000.

