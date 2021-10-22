City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

i.d.e.a. WF final awards luncheon

Finalists win big
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - i.d.e.a WF named and awarded it’s winners today in it’s annual business contest.

All five finalists were recognized but one company took home almost $30,000. Business partners Johnny MClane and Lee Birk, owners of Falls Metal Fabrication took home the big bucks today.

They won judges choice and cash for jobs category. They said they will be adding more jobs to Wichita Falls, something the program’s coordinator says i.d.e.a WF is all about.

“What they judge on is are you creating jobs and are you bringing revenue to the area? So they’re doing both of those. They created jobs and they’re going to manufacturing and selling to wholesale distributors outside of the Wichita Falls area,” said Jeannie Hilbers, i.d.e.a. WF Coordinator.

Finalists Lara Freeman with Artodigy also won judge’s choice. And Molina Montessori won second place. Both took home $10,000.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three law enforcement agencies coordinated to arrest the suspect.
Dallas shooting suspect arrested in WF
No injuries reported after WFPD officer involved in crash
No major injuries reported after WFPD officer involved in crash
Wichita Falls resident driving Halloween themed jeep
Halloween jeep cruising around Wichita Falls
Police are looking for a man who pulled a gun on a KMOC emoloyee
Suspect wanted for pulling gun on WF radio station employee
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

Wichita Falls
The Wichita Falls Arts Councils hosts an online auction
You'll be smitten with this kitten.
Mikey is looking for a forever home
This regal gentleman is three years old and looking to settle down.
Willard is looking for a forever home
The coyotes are out before the sun comes up, and their dedication shows in their final...
Band of the Week: Old High Coyotes