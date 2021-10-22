City Guide
Kell House (the Movie) coming to WF Oct. 23-24

See the film on Oct. 23 and 24!
See the film on Oct. 23 and 24!
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Watch a movie filmed in the Kell House, at the Kell House!

On Oct. 23 and 24, the Kell House Museum will be holding an 8 p.m. showing of The Kell House Movie. The film is inspired by Haunted Tours: “Ready to start a new life in a new city, John buys a beautiful historic home. He builds a new life and finds new love, but it all comes tumbling down when he ignores the local legend about the home.”

Tickets are $10 per person. Limited seating is available, so make sure to reserve your spot by clicking here!

Questions can be directed to kellhouse1909@yahoo.com or (940) 723-2712.

