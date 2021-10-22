Kell House offering haunted tours & movie Oct. 29-30

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kell House Museum is offering you the chance to see for yourself if the 112-year old museum really is haunted.

The museum will host after-dark tours from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30. Warning: the stories the tour guides will tell are real!

The tours are $6 per person, and reservations are required. Click here to save your spot now!

You can also choose to stay for the Kell House movie after your tour -- concessions are available!

For questions and other information, call (940) 723-2712 or email kellhouse1909@yahoo.com.

