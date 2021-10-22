City Guide
KMOC holding food drive until Nov. 10

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - KMOC is partnering with the Wichita Fall Area Food Bank for a food drive.

There are over 45,000 food insecure individuals in the food bank’s 12-county service area, meaning 1 in 6 adults and 1 in 4 children do not know where their next meal is coming from.

You can bring your nonperishable food items to the KMOC studios from Oct. 20 to Nov. 10.

The WFAFB is in need of low sodium veggies, canned fruit in juice, boxed dinners, pasta, cereal, peanut butter and canned proteins (tuna chicken).

